abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 128.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,457 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

