abrdn plc Increases Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

abrdn plc grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 146,365 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

