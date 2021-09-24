abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after acquiring an additional 752,710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,114,000 after acquiring an additional 426,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 449,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,400,000 after buying an additional 1,431,328 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

