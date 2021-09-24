abrdn plc Sells 2,503 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,899 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Splunk by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Splunk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $152.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.35 and its 200 day moving average is $136.23. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

