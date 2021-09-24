abrdn plc Sells 3,505 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $2,171,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Rollins by 15.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

