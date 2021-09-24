abrdn plc Sells 37,041 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,041 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE:HFC opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

