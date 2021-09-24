Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.