Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.66.

ACHC stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

