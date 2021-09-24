Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.
ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.
Shares of Accenture stock opened at $343.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.18. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52.
In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $836,581,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $115,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.
