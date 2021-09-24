Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $343.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.18. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $836,581,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $115,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.