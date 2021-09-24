Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $11,770,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.48. 11,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.51 and a 200 day moving average of $300.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.29.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

