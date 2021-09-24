Achilles Therapeutics plc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 27th (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACHL) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 27th. Achilles Therapeutics had issued 9,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $175,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.