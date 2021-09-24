Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $625,850.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,002.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.67 or 0.06894120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00354998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01203629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00112195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.41 or 0.00549745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.76 or 0.00531968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00319692 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

