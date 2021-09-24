Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 19,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

