Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE AGRO opened at $9.30 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

