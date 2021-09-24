adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €360.00 by Berenberg Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €360.00 ($423.53) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €321.18 ($377.85).

Shares of ADS opened at €289.10 ($340.12) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s fifty day moving average is €305.59 and its 200 day moving average is €293.71.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

