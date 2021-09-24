Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $7.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $623.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,763. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $639.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.68. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

