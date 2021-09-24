Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $630.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $639.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.