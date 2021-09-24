Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.05 billion.Adobe also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.180-$3.180 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.02 on Friday, reaching $622.82. 25,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $639.58 and a 200 day moving average of $556.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

