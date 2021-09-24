Adshares (ADS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $170,182.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002604 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $16.77 million and approximately $170,182.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00082550 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,262 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

