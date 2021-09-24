Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.62 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $214.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

