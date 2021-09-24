Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $316.50

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316.50 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 299.98 ($3.92), with a volume of 16921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.50 ($3.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of £644.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

