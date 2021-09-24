Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $105.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

