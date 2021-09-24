Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,417 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

