Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:IHG opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 211.55 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
