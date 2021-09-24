Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NML. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,457,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 179,973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 150,967 shares during the period.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 25,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NML stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

