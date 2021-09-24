Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $765,000.

Shares of RWM opened at $21.12 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

