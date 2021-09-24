Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,604 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655,652 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

