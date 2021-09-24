Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 767,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,666. The company has a market capitalization of $376.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $98,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,009.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,456 shares of company stock valued at $527,552. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

