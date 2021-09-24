Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.46 Million

Brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce $29.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.75 million and the highest is $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.41 million to $186.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%.

AERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

AERI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $571.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 151,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

