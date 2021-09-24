AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Plans Dividend of $0.65

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6468 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN ACY traded up $11.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.88. 352,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33. AeroCentury has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 4.22.

In other AeroCentury news, Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $50,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $336,180.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $601,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

