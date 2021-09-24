AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.61

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

ASGLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Analysts predict that AGC Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. AGC’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

