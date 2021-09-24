Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agile Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Agile Group stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Agile Group has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $7.0748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

