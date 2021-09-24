Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 166.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 232,528 shares during the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

