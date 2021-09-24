Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,166.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.