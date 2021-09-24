Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $64.09.
In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,166.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.