Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.