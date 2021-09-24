Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.20

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$67.20 and last traded at C$67.19, with a volume of 444950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.70.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market cap of C$15.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

