Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Catherine C. Powell Sells 5,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Airbnb stock opened at $175.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

