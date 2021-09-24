Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.70

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €113.70 ($133.76) and traded as high as €115.84 ($136.28). Airbus shares last traded at €115.84 ($136.28), with a volume of 1,225,883 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

