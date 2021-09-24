Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stake Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.