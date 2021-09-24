Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells $212,940.00 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

ALCO stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.50. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

ALCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Grain Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 22.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth $6,391,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in Alico by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

