Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post sales of $75.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.16 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $321.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $350.88 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $355.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 29,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

