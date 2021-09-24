ALLY Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. ALLY has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $19,626.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00128013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00044488 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

