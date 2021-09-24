Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.83. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 692,338 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$965.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

