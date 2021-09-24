Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Major Shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci Acquires 1,542,553 Shares

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci acquired 1,542,553 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $10.66 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

