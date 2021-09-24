Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $48.72. 54,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,218,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

