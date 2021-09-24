Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $17.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,398.41. 59,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,421.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3,348.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

