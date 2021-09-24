Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. 1,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

