American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 20,296 The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $297,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $3,965,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

STKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS).

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.