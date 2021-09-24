American Century Companies Inc. Has $240,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $14,039,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $1,687.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,704.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,602.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,494.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.