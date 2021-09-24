American Century Companies Inc. Has $297,000 Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRPL. Truist cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

